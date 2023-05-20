Home » Player ratings: Bournemouth 0-1 Man United

Player ratings: Bournemouth 0-1 Man United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7.5 – Made a good save midway through the first half and a superb one in the 83rd minute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Got forward regularly but lacks something in the final third.

Raphael Varane 7 – Imperious. A calming and reassuring influence.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Another good game from the Swede.

Luke Shaw 7 – Whatever the issue was in the warm-up, he didn’t seem to be 100% at his best, but still pretty good.

Casemiro 8 – His best game for ages. Superbly taken goal and ran the midfield along with Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen 8.5 – Eriksen at his best. Superb assist for Casemiro’s goal and generally conducted the orchestra.

Antony 3.5 – Just isn’t imposing himself enough on games. He and Sancho both really poor. Roll on next season with Garna on the left and Amad on the right.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Was everywhere, but made a lot of sloppy passes, wasteful shooting, not his best game.

Jadon Sancho 3.5 – He’s been bad all season, but this was one of the worst performances of the lot. Couldn’t complete a simple pass, gave the ball away in dangerous areas and didn’t even attempt to retrieve it. Poor form is forgivable but a poor attitude is not.

Anthony Martial 4.5 – He did put a shift in, but he looks laborious and indecisive in possession. Had his best moment seconds before being taken off. He looked disappointed but it really wasn’t good.

Substitutes:

Wout Weghorst 6 – As always, did what he does well, well. A little unlucky not to score with a crisp shot soon after coming on.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5 – Made a difference from the minute he came on. Positive and fearless.

Fred 6.5 – Did OK.

Scott McTominay 5.5 – Should’ve passed it to Bruno.

