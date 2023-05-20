Rasmus Hojlund could be signed by Man United in addition to Harry Kane



Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements at the attacking end of the pitch the summer, and could be looking to add a pair of strikers.

The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season, despite creating more big chances than Arsenal in the Premier League.

With just 51 goals scored in 35 matches so far, it is clear that United need more firepower as the current options have been far from dependable.

Anthony Martial has endured a campaign plagued by injuries, leading to Wout Weghorst coming in on loan from Burnley.

The Dutchman has started twenty matches for Man United since joining in January – far more than would be expected of a player of his middling quality.

A marquee centre forward is sure to be signed, with Harry Kane – valued at £100m by Tottenham Hotspur – right at the top of Erik ten Hag’s shortlist.

And according to The Times, United may not stop there in their pursuit of reinforcements, with the suggestion that Rasmus Hojlund could also be signed for around £40m.

The Dane is an up-and-comer and could provide both competition and a rotational option to an elite striker such as Kane.

Given Ten Hag has essentially spent the season operating without a number nine all season, having two high-quality forwards to choose from would certainly make a difference to United’s goalscoring situation next season.

Hojlund combines speed and strength to great effect, while also having the technical ability to operate in tight spaces. He only joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer, but has already established himself as one of the best young centre forwards in Serie A.

Kane needs little introduction, having scored 210 Premier League goals in his career. 29 at the start of next season, the England captain has plenty of time to bump those numbers up.

With both, Manchester United could have a fearsome strike force indeed.