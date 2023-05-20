Thomas Frank warns Manchester United over David Raya asking price



Manchester United have been warned by Thomas Frank that there will be no cut-price deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spaniard’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Raya has already turned down numerous offers to extend his stay in West London.

A move in the upcoming transfer window looks all but a certainty, with the Red Devils amog the clubs on the hunt for a goalkeeper.

David de Gea own deal is due to end at the end of next month and while he is expected to secure a new contract on reduced terms, Erik ten Hag is likely to want to strengthen United’s goalkeeping department.

Last summer the club were in search of genuine competition for the current number one, with loan signing Martin Dubravka ultimately failing to provide as much.

David Raya would certainly have the quality to challenge De Gea, with the Brentford shot-stopper among the players linked with United ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

But despite the player’s contract situation and clear desire to leave, Thomas Frank has warned that there will be no discount for his number one.

“We know the rumours about Raya not being here next season, but right now he is here,” Frank said during a press conference. “You all know the price – £40m and absolutely it’s realistic.

“I think it is too much in general the money that is paid in football, but in the current market and at his level, he has been at least a top-four keeper in the Premier League this season.

“If you look at those players in such a crucial position then I am not in doubt.”

Brentford have already agreed a deal for Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken to replace Raya, but it would appear that they will still not budge over Raya’s asking price.

Whether Manchester United are prepared to spend £40m on a new goalkeeper is unclear, with various other positions in need of reinforcement.