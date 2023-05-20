Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ensure Manchester United are one step away from Champions League



Manchester United were not at their best for most of the contest but held on for a crucial 1-0 win away at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The goal came from Casemiro in the 9th minute via an acrobatic scissors kick from a perfectly chipped Christian Eriksen through pass.

The victory coupled with Liverpool’s result against Aston Villa means United need only one point from two games to guarantee Champions League football returns to Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils once again failed to make their chances count yet again, what will please manager Erik ten Hag is the form displayed by his defensive unit.

United’s defence holds firm

They have not conceded more than one goal in their last four games and have kept back-to-back clean sheets and this should provide them confidence for the huge test coming in June.

With star defender Lisandro Martinez not available for the rest of the season, it was imperative that the remaining defenders stepped up and they certainly have.

At the start of the season and during the course of the current campaign, question marks have been raised regarding the future of Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Both had not played too many games in the first-half of the season and both were tipped to secure a move away in January as well as in the coming summer window.

But judging by the displays they have put in under difficult circumstances, they must surely have done their chances of staying on at the club a world of good.

Against the Cherries, Lindelof had to face a bruising presence in the box in the form of Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore and he won quite a few important headers.

AWB & Lindelof will be required to stop City

The Swede has displayed authority and his passing ability has also helped United play out from the back with ease.

As for Wan-Bissaka, while his defensive contributions keep earning him praise, what has really impressed is his willingness to keep underlapping and he was close to grabbing an assist with Bruno Fernandes; shot getting deflected off target.

With Chelsea and Fulham to come at home, United will be expected to win at least one considering their imperious home form.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof along with their fellow defenders will once again be required to give it their all at Wembley for the FA Cup final when they try and stop Manchester City from trying to emulate the club’s Treble winning achievement.

