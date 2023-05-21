Atalanta will not sell Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United for anythig less than £60m



Manchester United will find it hard to tempt Atalanta to sell Rasmus Hojlund for anything less than £60 million.

United are on the hunt for a new striker as the summer transfer window approaches. This season, the Red Devils have struggled to score goals, and Erik ten Hag is keen to solve this issue by signing a world-class goalscorer.

Harry Kane is United’s number one transfer target. Also high on the club’s wishlist is Victor Osimhen.

Alongside Kane and Osimhen are names like Dusan Vlahovic, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United are keen to sign both Kane and Hojlund.

Adding two strikers would be ideal as the club is yet to replace either Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood remains unavailable.

It was indicated that Hojlund could be acquired for around £40m.

However, according to Jacque Talbot, this is not the case and Atalanta have already upped the price by 50%.

“Manchester United are targeting Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but they will struggle to secure a deal below £60 million,” Talbot reports.

“We understand that though the club are indeed in for Hojlund, the club will not be encouraged to make an opening offer of £40m, an amount that has been floated in the UK media.”

“Hojlund is contracted to Atalanta until 2027 and the club would rather see him be sold after one more season in Bergamo. It is thought that the striker’s valuation could be doubled at this point, while they would also be able to have him for another campaign as they attempt to re-gain entry into the Champions League.”

Talbot admits that going by the fact that Champions League qualification at this point seems like a tall order for Atalanta, this might have some effect on a possible summer transfer for Hojlund.

United on the other hand are looking certain to finish in the top four.

The Italian giants will nevertheless mount a spirited effort to retain their star player.







