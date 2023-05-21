Casemiro voted Man of the Match against AFC Bournemouth



Manchester United’s 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth yesterday moved the Red Devils ever-closer to Champions League qualification.

And a number of key performers contributed to the narrow victory at the Vitality Stadium, but one man stands above the rest.

Casemiro secured the vote on the club’s official website by a landslide, with 63% of supporters deeming him man of the match.

His closest competitor, David de Gea, was way off with 15% of the vote, with Bruno Fernandes‘ 9% enough to bag third place.

Victor Lindelof put in a fine performance too, but could only hold 5% of the ballot, putting him in fourth place.

Surprisingly, Christian Eriksen managed only 2% of the vote despite being at the centre of just about everything good Man United did yesterday.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were the only starters to end up with 0% of the vote, while none of the substitutes were picked.

It is little wonder that Casemiro ended up at the top of the poll, having scored the winning goal early on in the match.

A stunning back-to-goal volley after Eriksen’s chipped pass came off a Bournemouth boot was quite some way to move United close to a top four finish.

Even with that aside, the Brail star put out an imperious performance in midfield, winning back possession on seven occasions.

With 93 touches, Casemiro was more involved than any player on the pitch with the exception of Luke Shaw (109).

His passing was also a sight to behold, with 90% of his long balls finding a teammate, and three of his passes leading directly to a chance on goal.

There were a number of good performances from Manchester United players on the day, but the fan vote puts Casemiro far and away at the top of the pile.

