David De Gea will finally get his testimonial if he agrees to Man United pay cut

Manchester United are set to offer David De Gea a testimonial in an attempt to resolve his contract stand-off.

De Gea’s stay at Old Trafford is still in the balance with the Spaniard’s current deal set to expire at the end of June.

But United have reportedly put together a plan they hope will persuade their stop-stopper to remain in Manchester.

So far contract talks have stalled with representatives from both sides unable to reach a compromise over De Gea’s wage demands.

At it stands, the club are proposing his salary be cut from £375,000 to £200,000 a week, reports claim.

Boss Erik ten Hag has publicly stated his desire to keep De Gea at Old Trafford despite a recent series of notable blunders.

However, the Dutchman’s backing of his first choice keeper, who signed from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 for £18.9million, has caused some confusion amongst United’s fan base.

On numerous occasions this season the Spaniard has appeared less than comfortable with the ball at his feet whilst struggling to adapt to ten Hag’s demands of playing out from the back.

Meanwhile De Gea has expressed an eagerness to extend his time at Old Trafford but categorically not with the current wage slash being suggested.

So The Daily Star claims that United are looking to encourage De Gea to sign a new deal by offering the keeper a guaranteed testimonial in the near future.

The club hopes it will not only act as a celebration of the Spaniard’s decade long service but also go some way towards compensating for his potential loss in wages.

Originally De Gea’s testimonial was scheduled for early 2020 following his £19m-a-year contract extension.

Unfortunately due to the COVID pandemic, it was cancelled along with all other major sporting events and gatherings.

News of this latest development is timely with De Gea recently claiming his second Golden Glove following 17 clean sheets this campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the prospect of a long awaited testimonial will be enough to tempt De Gea into accepting a significant pay cut and finally commit his future to Old Trafford.







