David Moyes set to step down after Europa Conference League final



Former Manchester United boss David Moyes is on the cusp of making history, as West Ham prepare for the third European final in their history.

The Hammers overcame AZ Alkmaar win a 3-1 win on aggregate, having enjoyed a fairytale campaign in the competition.

That has been set against the backdrop of a difficult season in the Premier League, with West Ham only guaranteeing safety from relegation last week.

Moyes’ job has been under threat at various stages over the past ten months, with his team’s away form a particular blotch this term.

West Ham have only managed to secure twelve points on the road, fourth lowest in the division.

Integrating a number of new signings into the side has proven a difficulty for The Irons, with Moyes overseeing a spend of around €182m in the summer.

The Conference League has provided relief for West Ham fans, who are now looking forward to a rare final, and the possibility of silverware.

But regardless of the outcome, David Moyes will be stepping down as manager of the East London club.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the Scot wants to leave West Ham on his own terms.

Moyes is said to want to return to his family home in Lancashire, a decision spurred on by the loss of his assistants Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce.

It would be a fine end to the manager’s second term at West Ham, with Moyes having endured a string of disappointments since leaving Everton to join Manchester United in 2013.

A disastrous campaign upon following Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, failure at Real Sociedad in Spain, and relegation with Sunderland have led David Moyes to the biggest match of his career, set to take place on June 7th.







