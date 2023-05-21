Dean Henderson “keen to sign” for Nottingham Forest on permanent basis



Dean Henderson is keen to make his move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest permanent this summer.

The England goalkeeper joined the West Midlands club on loan at the start of the season and impressed for Forest in its first few month.

His season was cut short by injury after he tore his thigh during a 2-0 win over Leicester on January 14th, by the newly-promoted side are keen to sign him nonetheless.

According to The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest will part ways with Keylor Navas, currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and opt to sign Henderson in the upcoming transfer window.

The academy graduate is due to return to Carrington to train with his parent club for preseason at the end of the current campaign.

But with Henderson adamant that he wants to a guaranteed a position as undisputed first-choice, he is expected to push for a move.

Having enjoyed his time in Nottingham, he is keen on a return to The City Ground, although with David de Gea‘s future currently in the balance, United may hold off on negotiations for the time being.

Man United’s first team squad contains three goalkeepers, all of whom are leaving the club as thing stand.

De Gea and Tom Heaton‘s contracts are set to expire, while Jack Butland’s loan from Crystal Palace is also due to end.

While the club may well go to market for a new player between the sticks, and while De Gea is expected to sign an extension on reduced terms, the goalkeeping department is looking more than a little light.

But Henderson has already made his feelings clear and, should he push for a permanent transfer, United are not expected to stand in his way.

Given that Manchester United may need to sell players to fund new signings this summer, a move for Dean Henderson could be a win-win. His Premier League pedigree and home grown status could see the club fetch a good return for the 26-year-old.







