Deep dive into the real stats behind Jadon Sancho’s horror show vs. Bournemouth



Jadon Sancho’s performance against Bournemouth yesterday drew a great deal of criticism from some quarters whilst earning praise from others.

Sancho’s left wing lethargy earned him a score of just 3.5/10 in The Peoples Person’s player ratings, while his stats earned him praise from leading Premier League statistician, Statman Dave.

As reported here yesterday, Dave called Sancho’s outing a “tidy” performance, quoting figures such as 86% pass accuracy, 5/5 ground duels won, 4/4 dribbles completed and 2 key passes.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 86% pass accuracy

24 final third passes

9 ball recoveries

5/5 ground duels won

4/4 dribbles completed

2 key passes

Others, such as manutdnews.com, called for him to be dropped ahead of Thursday’s match against Chelsea following his “slow” performance against the Cherries.

The fact is that for most observers, those headline stats did not reflect an overall performance that seemed devoid of invention, confidence, enthusiasm or urgency.

Some of the stats that Statman Dave did not mention paint a very different picture to those he did.

Sancho did not make a single cross in the game – a remarkable stat for a Manchester United winger in a must-win game against an inferior side.

He only attempted one long ball, which was unsuccessful.

Shockingly, he did not have a single shot, on or off goal or blocked.

And he lost possession 11 times.

Source of stats: sofascore.com.

As reported here yesterday, one of those occasions in the first half was in an extremely dangerous area and led to an immediate counter attack, but Sancho stood and watched rather than hurry back to help his defence and attempt to atone for his mistake.

At Old Trafford we are still to see the player that United pursued relentlessly for over a year before finally securing him for a huge €85 million fee. As also noted here yesterday, a two year settling-in period will be considered plenty by most people and with Alejandro Garnacho breathing down his neck, the clock is ticking for Jadon Sancho.







