Dusan Vlahovic: Man United could be a “viable option” for player open to summer transfer



Manchester United could be a possible destination for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic only joined the Old Lady in January 2022 from Fiorentina, but the Serbian is already open to leaving his club and going elsewhere.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Vlahovic.

Alongside United, Chelsea are also keen on the goalscorer.

The reliable Ben Jacobs reports that several European clubs have been alerted to Vlahovic’s situation in Turin.

Jacobs says, “Vlahovic [is] a viable option for Chelsea and potentially Manchester United, who have a long list of targets.”

“Several top European clubs [are] now looking with a sense there is a deal at real value to be had.”

“Vlahovic [is] open to leaving Juventus after two seasons.”

As per Jacobs, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur revive their interest in Vlahovic. Both North London clubs have explored moves for the player in the past.

“Arsenal and Spurs interest is historical. Edu tried in January 2022 and Fabio Paratici urged Daniel Levy to sign Vlahovic when he was still at Fiorentina.”

“It remains to be seen if either club reignite their interest at this point.”

ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports that the 23-year-old is Chelsea’s number one transfer target and the Blues have already made an offer to Juventus.

The outlet claims that Chelsea have lodged a bid of €80 million to secure Vlahovic’s services ahead of their rivals such as United.

Vlahovic’s reluctance to stay at Juventus is drawn from Massimiliano Allegri’s pragmatic style of play that mostly focuses on the defensive aspect of the game.

Juventus are also not guaranteed to play Champions League football next season, with the Serie A giants still facing the prospect of a massive points deduction.

With Vlahovic unhappy, Chelsea have identified an opportunity to pounce and are wasting no time. Vlahovic himself is said to be keen to seal a switch to Stamford Bridge.







