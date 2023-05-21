Fabrizio Romano gives big update on Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri situations



It is fair to say that Manchester United have had, at best, mixed success when it comes to loaning out their young players. Amad Diallo looks to have bucked that trend and could be in line for a reward as a result.

The Ivorian came within a game of promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland this season, suffering play-off heartbreak against Luton in the semifinal.

His 14 goals and three assists were integral to the Black Cats’ promotion charge, with Amad toughened up by the cauldrons of the Championship while simultaneously showing off his flair and playmaking repertoire.

And reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano claims that his performances have affected Erik ten Hag’s thinking regarding squad planning, with the player keen to forge a path at Old Trafford.

“When Man United signed Amad Diallo, it was a dream for the player,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Amad only wanted Man United – he loves Manchester United, really.

“And he hopes to have an opportunity in the summer. The idea of Erik ten Hag is to give him a chance in preseason to check and to test Amad Diallo again in the preseason tour and then to see what they want to do with him. But believe me, Amad Diallo is crazy for Man United.”

Romano also goes on to say that a new contract is on the horizon, adding, “For Manchester United there will also be discussions with representatives of Amad Diallo in the next months over a new deal.”

Signed in the same season as Amad was Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, and it would appear that the former Penarol starlet is also in line for fresh terms.

Erik ten Hag is said to be “really happy” with the 21-year-old, and Romano claims that loan offers from Bologna, Flamengo, and a host of Spanish clubs were turned down by the manager due to his excellent performances in training.

“I can tell you,” Romano goes on, “In terms of news, that Manchester United are in advanced talks to extend the contract of Facundo Pellistri until June 2028.

“So they want to give him a new long-term deal and then discuss in the summer a potential loan move for Pellistri because this could be an opportunity for him to play. But the priority is to extend the contract.”

The future looks bright for both young wingers, with Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri considered big parts of Manchester United’s evolution. It may have taken time and patience, but fans could see them starring at Old Trafford before much longer.







