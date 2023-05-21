FC Barcelona steal a march on Manchester United over Ruben Neves

Manchester United’s chances of signing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken a blow, with the player’s eyes fixed on a move to FC Barcelona.

The Red Devils are in dire need of midfield reinforcement, having struggled to cope without Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at various stages of the season.

In the absence of the former, United had difficulties in shielding their defence, while the latter is arguably the only player in the squad capable of helping the team progress the ball from deep.

Neves, valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, has the quality to fulfil either role, with his tactical discipline and passing range both key facets of his game.

But while the Premier League midfielder is primed for a transfer with his contract set to expire in 13 months time, it would appear that Old Trafford will not be the player’s destination.

That is according to reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Portuguese star will wait for a move to the Catalan giants.

“Ruben Neves will wait for Barcelona as he agreed terms on potential long-term contract,” Romano wrote in his column for CaughtOffside. “He’s hoping for a move to Barca, but is not the main priority for Xavi right now.”

Barcelona are likely to wait until they can sign the Wolves captain on a free transfer in 2024, given their financial difficulties.

It would appear that Neves is willing to wait, with the player happy enough at his current club to hang around for another year, even if his Champions League aspirations are high on the agenda.

“I want to be at Wolves but I never hide that I want to play UCL football,” he said.

“It’s hard decision. I love it here but in football you’ve to go for main goals. Nothing has happened yet.”

Manchester United have been linked with a raft of midfielders all across Europe, and it would seem that the Red Devils will have to continue to shop around as they look to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad ahead of next season.