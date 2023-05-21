Harry Redknapp reminds fans of Manchester United legacy as Manchester City confirmed as Premier League winners

Manchester City were confirmed Premier League Champions yesterday, with Arsenal’s defeat to Nottingham Forest handing them their third title in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also closing in on a Treble, with FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up over the next few weeks.

Inter Milan lay in wait in Europe but before that they will have to get past Manchester United in the FA Cup final if they are to complete the job and repeat United’s historic 1999 achievement.

City’s recent dominance has led to much conversation on how high they rank on the list of all-time great sides.

As reported by The Sun, Former Premier League boss Harry Redknapp has weighed in on the debate and says despite City’s excellence, Manchester United’s legacy built by Sir Alex Ferguson should never be forgotten.

“As breathtaking as Manchester City have been at times, I’m sorry… I don’t go with those who say the Premier League has never seen football like it.

“It was as good as I’ve seen this season but, for me, some of the stuff that Manchester United played under Sir Alex Ferguson was on a par and probably even better at times,” he wrote.

Redknapp also feels competition in the league from top to bottom was stronger during Fergie’s time in charge and praised United’s ability to consistently win title after title.

“That’s how good United were — they dominated English football for years and I’m not having it when people say, “Ah yes, but they never got 100 points”. There were a lot of good teams around back then, you really did have to work for your wins,” Redknapp wrote.

Additionally, Ferguson’s ability to build team after team capable of winning the big prizes should never be underestimated, according to Redknapp.

“Not just one side, either, he built a few of them. But I look at the team with Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes, Ryan Giggs and Andrei Kanchelskis, Roy Keane and Paul Ince and think, ‘Wow’.

“What made Sir Alex so special was the way he would tweak things each year, just bring in one or two and off they’d go again. And he also knew when to sell them as well,” he added.

Sir Alex’s 1999 team remain the only side to have won the League, FA Cup and Champions League in England and Erik ten Hag will be desperate for that to still be the case come the end of the season.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and