Kang-In Lee set to leave Mallorca amid Manchester United enquiry



Manchester United have been linked with La Liga playmaker Kang-In Lee as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto claims that the South Korea star will be leaving Mallorca in the summer, with a number of clubs interested in the versatile attacker.

Atletico Madrid are the current favourites to sign Kang-In, but Moretto is quick to point out that a number of Premier League clubs maintain an interest.

Most notably, Man United are said to have asked about the player, although the Red Devils will not be able to pursue a deal until their takeover situation is completed one way or another.

Should they opt to make a move for Kang-In, Ten Hag’s side’s chances will be boosted by the player’s idolisation of former United star Park Ji-Sung.

Park played in 154 matches for the Red Devils across a seven-year period, firmly establishing himself as a cult hero among fans.

His energy and determination were infectious and coincided with one of the greatest spells of success in Manchester United’s history.

Kang-In Lee’s admiration for the former player could see him push for a move that would see him follow in his compatriot’s footsteps, but questions remain over where the La Liga star would fit in.

The Mallorca man has played most of his games on the left wing this season, a position in which United are well and truly stacked.

Kang-In has shown himself to be a versatile player, however. Throughout his career, he has played across the frontline and even as a central midfielder.

Left-footed, the South Korean could potentially provide cover for Antony on the right wing while also providing an interesting option in the engine room, where United lack a player confident in progressive carries. The player ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons amongst all midfielders in Europe’s ‘Big 5’ leagues, with 2.78 per 90 minutes. (Fbref)

At 22 years of age, Kang-In is young enough to mould into a key position in Ten Hag’s system, although his signing could carry a risk given the shaping he would need.