Luke Shaw shines against Bournemouth, this time at left-back



Manchester United edged closer to realising their aim of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a narrow 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Casemiro struck the winning goal but it was the defence which once again impressed.

Raphael Varane‘s return has coincided with two clean sheets while Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were also in imperious form at the Vitality Stadium.

Someone who has kept impressing inspite of being shunted around the backline has been Luke Shaw and he was marvellous yet again against the Cherries.

Shaw shines at LB

The England international 108 touches of the ball and completed 81 out of 86 passes to finish the game with an impressive pass completion rate of 94 per cent.

Back in his usual left-back spot after a few games at the heart of defence, the 27-year-old was strong in the challenge and hardly put a foot wrong in terms of his defensive output.

He made four successful tackles and was rarely beaten in 50-50 challenges. Shaw won all his aerial duels and six of seven ground duels while also blocking one opposition shot.

The full-back. who loves to get forward, kept running down the wings tirelessly and often came into the midfield to try and find passing angles with his passing as crisp as ever.

He made one key pass while successfully finding a teammate with four out of six long balls.

Versatility has endeared him to ETH

That was not all as he also whipped in one successful cross and completed two out three dribbles.

The former Saint deserves his new contract and he is easily one of the most improved players under Erik ten Hag. He has displayed maturity and versatility which has endeared him to his manager and the fans.

Not many would have envisaged such a turnaround after his catastrophic display against Brentford in the season’s second game in which he was culpable for one of the Bees’ breakaway goals.

New signing Tyrell Malacia came into the side and played five games in a row in all competitions before Shaw’s re-entry and he has not looked back since.

