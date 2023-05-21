“Man United are there” for Adrien Rabiot says Fabrizio Romano



An FA Cup final awaits Manchester United, but the club’s recruitment staff have already turned their attentions to next season, with a midfield signing near the top of the agenda.

Adrien Rabiot is among the options to provide reinforcement, with the Juventus star out of contract at the end of next month.

Having already established communications with the Frenchman’s camp last summer having tried to sign the World Cup winner, United are in a good position to make their move.

As The Peoples Person has previously reported, those communications have been reignited, with Erik ten Hag believed to have been in direct contact with the player.

And Fabrizio Romano suggests that the Red Devils are very much in the mix to be Rabiot’s next destination.

“His dream is to one day play in the Premier League,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“So he feels now is the right opportunity for him to go and embrace a different kind of experience. But he also wants to wait for other potential clubs.

“Nothing is decided. Man United are there, but nothing is closed or completed.”

While any deal is clearly still some way off, Rabiot’s Premier League aspirations could make a deal far more likely.

There is bound to be plenty of competition for the Serie A star’s signature, but United’s long-standing interest may well work in their favour.

Having succeeded in counterattacking set-ups for France, a more defensive style under Massimiliano Allegri, and possession football both at Paris Saint-Germain and under Maurizio Sarri, Rabiot has the tactical versatility to slide seamlessly into Erik ten Hag’s side.

Manchester United have struggled with squad depth this season, with the drop in quality beyond first-choice trio Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes substantial. Adrien Rabiot would certainly help in addressing that issue.