Man United ‘identify a house’ for Kim Min-jae with defender determined to leave Napoli

Manchester United are closer than ever in finalising a deal to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, with the Red Devils having already identified a house for him in Manchester.

Italian outlet Il Mattino also claims the South Korean is determined to leave the newly crowned Serie A Champions ‘regardless of Napoli’s will.’

The latest update goes against reports of Kim’s representatives previously insisting a move to Old Trafford was not imminent.

“The transfer to Manchester United is not true,” they told Star News. “Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season.”

But Il Mattino now suggests that despite doubts coming from the player’s camp, a deal with Erik ten Hag’s team is ‘practically done.’

In fact, the situation is so advanced that a ‘villa’ has been handpicked in the prestigious neighbourhood of Alderley Edge in Manchester.

Kim Min-jae reportedly has a €9m per season contract with the Old Trafford side ready and waiting although as yet the Red Devils have not met with Napoli.

Earlier this week, it was thought Kim had said ‘yes’ to Man United over a deal worth £150,000 a week.

Talks may be a formality at this stage with United already ‘preparing to pay’ the defender’s €65m release clause.

The exact value of his release clause has been subject to debate with the figure earlier quoted at closer to €56m

Initially it was also thought that United ‘will try’ to include Victor Lindelöf as part of the agreement for Kim Min-jae.

But Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiise is not keen on the inclusion of any player that would result in the price being reduced and ‘only wants cash.’