Manchester United linked with Maitane López Millán and Esmee Brugts

Manchester United Women are reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Maitane Lopez Millán.

Journalist, Graham Falk, posted on Twitter, “Maitane López Millán is indeed a target for #MUWomen. Available on a free transfer, targeted for a while. Two caps for Spain.”

According to Manchester World, United are keen on the 28 year old Spanish midfielder and are close to signing a deal.

With Champions League football all but secured next season, United are looking for a big transfer window to add quality and quantity to their already elite team.

Lopez signed for Levante back in 2015 and the Spanish international spent five seasons at the club before spending a year at Real Sociedad.

She then signed a two year contract with Atletico Madrid which expires at the end of this season.

Another bonus for the Reds is that Lopez is good friends with Ona Batlle who so far is yet to renew her contract with United.

Batlle and Lopez last played together at Levante back in 2020 and should the Reds make a move for Lopez, it might also convince their star player to stay.

Meanwhile, United have also been linked to Esmee Brugts.

Brugts is also available on a free transfer from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 19 year old made her international debut last year against Brazil and scored her first goal for her country in April 2022 against Cyprus.

Both targets would make shrewd acquisitions for Marc Skinner, who has already signed England U-19 international Evie Rabjohn earlier this month.