Manchester United vying with Premier League trio for Tottenham wonderkid Callum Olusesi



With the senior team making progress under new manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United must also simultaneously ensure the academy’s production line keeps getting better.

Ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the Red Devils have been left in the lurch by their rivals in the race to have the best young talents from all across the globe.

United have slowly started getting better at it again as seen from the first-team breakthroughs from the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri.

United academy needs to bring in best talents

According to Football Insider, the Reds are eyeing Tottenham Hotspur’s highly-rated 16-year-old Callum Olusesi.

The North London club are trying to keep a hold of the wonderkid by tying him down to a scholarship and offer him professional terms when he turns 17.

However, interest from United and other leading Premier League clubs will not make it easy for Spurs to keep a hold of their talented gem.

“Tottenham are fighting to keep teenage sensation Callum Olusesi amid interest from Premier League rivals. His form has brought him onto the radar of other clubs including Man United, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Brighton.

“The quartet have all registered their interest in signing the Olusesi this summer in what would be hammer blow for his parent club,” the report stated.

Callum Olusesi likened to Yaya Toure

It is easy to see why there is so much hype around the versatile midfielder. He can play all across the centre of the pitch — as the deep-lying playmaker to a more conventional No 8 and further forward as the attacking midfielder.

The England U-16 international is considered to be one of Spurs’ brightest academy talents and has starred for their U-18 Premier League side as well as in the UEFA Youth League.

He has made 16 appearances across all competitions and managed three goals. Interestingly, he has been likened to his Under-16s manager Yaya Toure.

Olusesi has helped Spurs complete a Premier League Cup double at both Under-17s and Under-18s levels this season.

