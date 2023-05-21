Off the pitch: Marcus Rashford is building a successful business empire



Manchester United and England ace, Marcus Rashford is proving his ability to spot and take opportunities, both on and off the pitch.

The Sun recently uncovered how the forward now runs a slew of businesses that earn him an additional income that is over 100% of his Man United salary.

Rashford is currently on a £200,000 weekly wage but is in negotiations with the club over a new deal that will potentially be worth over £300,000 weekly.

While this would be enough for most, the 24-year-old has taken his earnings to another level with a series of successful investments.

Over the financial year, May 2021 to April 2022, he earned an additional £17.7 million from several businesses, working out to approximately £48,000 per day or approximately £336,000 per week.

An extremely bright investor, Rashford’s businesses span multiple industries.

His first is an image rights company called MUCS Enterprises, which he founded in April 2015, 10 months before making his Man United debut. The Sun report shows that the company currently holds £20.1 million in assets.

He also invests in the Real Estate market with two companies called MUCS Properties and MUCS Developments.

Showing his big heart, Marcus is also understood to rent one of his properties to out-of-luck former Man United defender, Wes Brown, at discounted rates.

Further demonstrating his business nous, Rashford also owns an investment company called MUCS Investments, which, according to the Sun, holds £292,227 – over a quarter of a billion pounds in assets.

And now, following a string of robberies targeting elite footballers and their homes, Rashford has entered the security industry as well, with a company called MUCS Security.

It is admirable that Rashford is able to combine his business endeavours with his football, producing his best-ever campaign with 16 Premier League goals to date.







