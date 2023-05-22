Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Martial on loan



Aston Villa are weighing up a loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial ahead of next season.

FootballTransfers exclusively reports that Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to secure the services of a versatile forward and Martial fits the bill.

FootballTransfers reports, “Aston Villa are looking at a possible loan move for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

“We understand that Villa are weighing up whether to make a proposal that sees Martial come in on an initial loan with an option-to-buy after a year.

“Unai Emery is looking for a versatile attacker for next season, one who can play down the middle as a second striker, or on the wing.”

As per FootballTransfers, Erik ten Hag is open to offloading Martial when the summer transfer window opens.

The United manager is preparing to sign a world-class goalscorer to come in at Old Trafford next season and lead the line.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Red Devils all season – partly due to Martial’s unavailability due to multiple recurring injuries.

Whenever available, Martial has made a difference, but there is still a need for someone who can elevate the team’s performance levels to a higher level.

United have been linked to Harry Kane, who is reportedly Ten Hag’s number one transfer priority.

Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic are also on the club’s radar.

Martial’s current £250,000-a-week contract expires in 2024, although United have the option to extend his stay at Old Trafford by an extra year.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and