Edwin Van der Sar faces backlash from his own fans in light of Ajax’s disastrous season

Manchester United legend Edwin van Der Sar has been booed by Ajax fans following a terrible season in the Dutch capital.

In the aftermath of Erik ten Hag’s exit last summer, Ajax have faced a challenging campaign.

The club currently sit third in the Eredivisie, having drawn nine games and lost four times. They were beaten on penalties by PSV in the KNVB Cup final and dropped into the Europa League following a sub-par Champions League performance.

This season is in stark contrast to their time with ten Hag at the helm, when they claimed the last three domestic titles in succession.

It now seems Ajax supporters are pointing a portion of the blame in the direction of their chief executive, Van der Sar.

Taking to Twitter, Dutch reporter Willem Vissers claimed he heard loud jeers and whistles coming from the crowd, seemingly aimed at the former United keeper.

“1.5 year[s] of terrible management,” one fan tweeted. “He just made many horrible decisions. All starting with not appointing a technical director.”

Van der Sar was promoted into his executive role back in November 2016 having previously been named marketing director four years earlier.

Ajax have seen success under Van der Sar before this recent slump, the side notably winning five league titles and two Dutch cups during his reign.

Perhaps their greatest achievement to date was the incredible Champions League campaign of 2018/19, where the club’s youthful and exciting line-up famously reached the Semi-final stage.

Van der Sar has unfortunately received backlash from fans before during his decade-long tenure at Ajax.

Their former player was reportedly “harassed and mobbed” by sections of furious supporters back in March prior to Ajax’s derby day defeat against newly-crowned Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

The Dutchman featured 312 times in Amsterdam, winning thirteen major honours including four league titles, the Uefa Cup and Champions League crown in 1995. Yet his legacy as a player seems destined to be permanently tarnished.





be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and