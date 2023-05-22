Former Erik ten Hag protégé, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus likely to be sold



Manchester United are among a number of clubs in the Premier League tracking Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been linked to United in the past. A few months ago, the player indicated he was open to signing a new deal to extend his stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, it seems that Kudus has had a change of heart and the Ghanaian has his heart set on a move elsewhere this summer.

Ornstein reports, “Kudus is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025 but he rejected a one-year extension in April, and has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the window opens on June 10.”

“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him.”

“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”

As Ornstein indicates, Ajax have a track record of selling valuable players who refuse to commit to contract extensions rather than let them enter the final two years of their contracts.

This is intended to give the Eredivisie giants a greater advantage when negotiating with other clubs.

The player’s desire to reunite with former boss Ten Hag was reported by Football Insider back in March, with Ten Hag believed to be a big fan.

“The Ajax star is keen for a reunion with United boss Erik ten Hag and is very much on the club’s radar ahead of the summer window,” the March report said.

“The Red Devils have made contact with the 22-year-old’s camp to discuss a potential transfer and the deal could be worth around £48million.”

The Ghana international’s current contract at the Dutch club runs until 2025.

Kudus has been impressive for Ajax this season.

He has managed to score 11 goals and register three assists in 29 appearances in the Netherlands’ top flight.

In all competitions for Ajax, Kudus has notched 18 goals in 41 games.

He would be an excellent addition to the ranks at Old Trafford, especially at his (now) reported £40million price tag, which is a steal for a player of that standing.







