Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka targeted by West Ham boss David Moyes



West Ham are set to swoop for Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hammers are keen to improve their defence, having shipped 53 goals so far this season in the Premier League with a game left to play.

West Ham only guaranteed their safety from relegation just over a week ago, having endured a turbulent year. The drop from back-to-back top seven finishes to a 14th place finish is an alarming one, leading the Irons to seek out squad improvements in the summer.

And the skill set of Wan-Bissaka is seen as ideal to help shore up their backline as they look to build upon their successful Europa Conference League campaign and move back up the table next season.

That is according to Simon Jones of the Mail Online, who claims that the player has been identified by manager David Moyes as a top target.

Whether Moyes remains as manager of the London club is as yet unclear, with reports elsewhere suggesting that the Scot is set to bow out after the Conference League final against AS Roma on June 7th.

Wan-Bissaka, who joined Man United for £50m in 2019, is widely regarded as one of – if not the best – one-on-one defender in world football, and has earned the nickname ‘The Spider’ due to his impressive style of tackling.

At Man United, he has often come under criticism for his lack of contribution to the side’s offensive game, although he has markedly improved in that regard under Erik ten Hag.

The first half of the season saw Wan-Bissaka feature in just four minutes of Premier League football.

He has since ousted Diogo Dalot as United’s first-choice right back, having started the vast majority of matches since the resumption of the domestic season after the World Cup.

But with Wan-Bissaka’s contract up for expiry in June 2024, rumours surrounding the player’s future have persisted, with the suggestion that the former Crystal Palace man may push for an exit.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong in recent weeks, meaning that they may want to make room in their squad to allow for the signing of the more attack-minded fullback.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and