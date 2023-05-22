Manchester United among clubs scouting Habib Diarra



Manchester United are one of nine Premier League clubs interested in Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra.

The Senegal-born starlet has broken into the Ligue 1 side’s starting eleven this season and has impressed in a number of positions.

Initially coming through as a central midfielder, Diarra’s best games this season have come playing on the right-hand side of a front three.

Two excellent crosses against Reims led to a pair of assists last month, with two goals coming this month, including an excellent driven finish from outside the box against Troyes yesterday.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with his energy and technical ability and, according to The Sun, a host of England-based clubs make up ann “elite spying group” tracking Diarra.

Man United are joined in their interest by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who sent scouts to watch him.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leeds, and Leicester are also interested in the player, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are believed to be leading the chase.

Habib Diarra’s club reportedly value him at around the £20m-mark.

That is considered a fair price for a precocious talent such as Diarra, who seems a malleable young player capable of going far in the game.

His impressive dribbling ability and balance make him a constant threat to defenders, while he is also also an aerial threat in the box.

Habib Diarra certainly looks like one to watch in the future. Whether he ends up at Manchester United remains to be seen.

A lot will depend on how far the club’s transfer budget stretches in the summer, with the first-team squad in need of major investment and the takeover saga rumbling on.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and