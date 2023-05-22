Manchester United and Bayern Munich eyeing move for Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic



One of the major problems ailing Manchester United at the moment is their lack of goals with each of the forwards struggling despite the team creating numerous chances per game.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed his best-ever season but his form has begun to wane at the worst possible time, with only five goals coming in his last 17 games across all competitions.

Anthony Martial was poor yet again in the win over Bournemouth and his reaction to Erik ten Hag hooking him might well be the last straw and a summer exit looks likely.

As for loan signing Wout Weghorst, he has simply not had the kind of impact expected and the club are not expected to sanction a permanent deal.

United’s complicated striker search

The club’s primary targets for the striker position are Tottenham record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A champion and top scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

However, due to the prices involved and both clubs’ penchant for making negotiations difficult, the Red Devils are keeping a list of backup targets ready.

One player who has been regularly linked with the 20-time English league champions is Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic who is looking for a way out of Turin.

The Serbian has not enjoyed the best of times since his move from Fiorentina with only 14 goals coming from 41 appearances across all competitions.

That is not the kind of return The Old Lady had in mind when they paid €81.60million for his services back in the 2021/22 January transfer window.

The Peoples Person had recently covered a report which stated that Chelsea have already made an offer to Juventus but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has refuted those claims.

“Despite rumours, Chelsea haven’t sent a €80m bid for Dusan Vlahovic, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks.

They will go for a new number 9 and they know Vlahovic well, but there are no bids or verbal proposals yet, he’s just one of many names on their list.

Not Chelsea but Bayern to vie for Vlahovic with United

“Bayern and Manchester United also remain in the race for Vlahovic — but they’re still waiting for Juventus’ decision,” the Italian wrote in his CaughtOffside substack.

Football Transfers have reported that United are preparing an official bid for the Serbia international with Ten Hag believing he is the perfect fit due to his physical style.

According to GFNI, Bavarian giants Bayern are ready to make an offer which Juve could accept provided their valuation of the player is met.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Juventus till 2026 and is valued at €75million as per Transfermarkt.

