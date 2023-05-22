Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in a deal to sign Ruben Neves



Manchester United remain interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The Peoples Person recently relayed that he had in fact set his eyes on a transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Last week, it looked all but confirmed that he was leaving after appearing to wave goodbye to the home fans at Molineux.

Neves has publicly spoken about his desire to play Champions League football, with Barca following the player throughout the season.

The midfielder was of interest to former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was looking for a midfielder to compete with Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay.

A move failed to materialise due to the club’s inability to reach top-level European football at the time.

Sport Witness are now claiming that Man United are once again showing some curiosity in signing the 26-year-old.

Erik ten Hag is still looking to bring in a midfielder starting to approach his prime after signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. A wide range of targets including James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Frenkie de Jong have previously been touted around as possible midfield options.

The outlet states that the manager has made an approach for Neves to find out more about a possible deal being sanctioned.

Following on from this, the source further states that ‘Manchester United are ‘very interested in signing him’ but the Wolves player didn’t want to listen to offers from them or other English clubs.’

‘Neves has opted for Barca. He and his camp are optimistic the deal to take him to the Camp Nou will go through. The operation is not closed yet but everything is advanced’, the outlet says.

If Ten Hag is interested in securing a transfer for the Wolves captain, he will need to offer him a more luxurious package than the Spanish champions. Failure to do so will mean that United will be looking elsewhere with fans not wanting another De Jong-like saga to kick-start this summer.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and