Manchester United interested in 16-year-old Arsenal academy prospect Ethan Nwaneri



Manchester United are paying close attention to the contractual situation of Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri is one of England’s brightest prospects for the future.

He holds the record for being the youngest player in Premier League history after Mikel Arteta brought him on from the bench against Brentford last year.

Nwaneri was 15 years and 181 days old at the time and it seems like his exploits have attracted the attention of United.

The Red Devils are always on the lookout for the best talents around the world and have a rich history of signing players at a young age before developing them to become superstars.

Nwaneri fits the bill, having made his Arsenal debut for the North London’s U-18 team when he was just 14 years old.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Nwaneri’s future is uncertain, with Arsenal trying to tie him down to a new contract.

Ornstein says, “Nwaneri’s schoolboy registration finishes in June and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring.

“Arsenal have not given up hope of convincing him to accept their offer and new dialogue has recently taken place, although all parties are awaiting a decision.”

Nwaneri is currently impressing for England’s U-17 side at the European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.

The attacking midfielder bagged the winner for England in the group stages of the competition against Croatia on Thursday.

Nwaneri is versatile. He can play in a number of positions, even though the playmaking role in midfield is where he is best suited at this stage in his career.

He can also play on the wing and in the number eight role as a box-to-box midfielder.

