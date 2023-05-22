Manchester United-linked Jurrien Timber says staying at Ajax is not ruled out



Manchester United target and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has said that he’s not necessarily hellbent on securing a transfer away from the club and that staying at the Johan Cruyff Arena is not ruled out.

Timber has been a long-standing target for the Red Devils, with the club’s interest in the Dutchman dating as far back as last summer.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford saw the United boss make Timber his number one defensive transfer priority.

However, with the World Cup on the horizon and Timber wary of the minutes he’d get at United, the Ajax star opted to stay in the Eredivisie.

United went on to sign Lisandro Martinez and the rest is history.

Ten Hag’s admiration for Timber has remained. Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed that Ajax will demand a fee in the region of €50m for the central defender.

United will be in the market for a centre-back, especially if Harry Maguire leaves.

Reports have suggested Maguire is on his way out of United and if so, he will need to be replaced.

Timber spoke to Select Now and revealed that last summer, huge clubs were in for him but he turned them down.

On being further questioned about where his immediate future lies, he revealed that an extended Ajax stay could also on the cards.

Timber remarked, “I never shout that I want to leave.”

“Last summer I said ‘no’ to really big clubs.”

🚨 – Timber: "I never shout that I want to leave. Last summer I said 'no' to really big clubs." pic.twitter.com/fgjOjOFLbd — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 22, 2023

“Staying at Ajax is not ruled out, no.”

🚨 – Timber: "Staying at Ajax is not ruled out, no." pic.twitter.com/tAVZ3Uxife — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 22, 2023

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke on The United Stand and revealed that Ten Hag is the “world’s biggest fan” of Timber and that a transfer depends on Ajax.



