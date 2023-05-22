Manchester United set to battle it out with Brighton for Italian midfield star Davide Frattesi



Manchester United stand on the cusp of Champions League qualification via the Premier League and with the FA Cup final to come, it will be regarded as a successful season for the club under manager Erik ten Hag.

But the Dutchman will have seen that his squad is not good enough to handle multiple games across all competitions and he will need to upgrade his options.

During the current campaign, the Dutch boss has rotated very less after finding that both Scott McTominay and Fred are simply not good enough to start games for the club.

United need to strengthen their midfield

That has meant an over-reliance on new signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen but due to the volume of games, they have not looked as imperious as before.

It is imperative that due to their age, Ten Hag brings in a quality alternative. Reports seem to suggest Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is heading to Liverpool while Arsenal are in pole position for Moises Caicedo.

Football Insider have once again linked the Red Devils to Italian midfield star Davide Frattesi and they will not be alone in the race as the Seagulls intend to fight it out for the Sassuolo man.

“Brighton are prepared to go head-to-head with Man United to sign Davide Frattesi this season, sources have told Football Insider.

“It is understood that United are among a number of other clubs that also have a strong interest in signing Frattesi this summer, but Brighton are prepared to compete for his signature using funds gained from player sales.”

Brighton vs United for Davide Frattesi

The 23-year-old has been impressive for the Serie A side, making 37 appearances across all competitions and scoring seven times.

The Italy international is most adept at playing as the advanced playmaker in a two-man system but can also play as the defensive pivot and No 10 if required.

He excels in progressive carries and arriving late in the box, a trait United sorely lack currently. His injury record is also exemplary as the midfielder has not missed a single game this season.

Frattesi’s current deal with Sassuolo expires in 2026 and he is valued at €22million as per Transfermarkt.

