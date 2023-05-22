Manchester United yet to open talks with Bayern Munich over Marcel Sabitzer signing as final price is set



Manchester United have still not held talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day of the winter transfer window as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who was injured at the time.

Sabitzer has had a solid loan spell at United and the Red Devils are keen on permanently securing his services.

The Austrian suffered a season-ending injury which after sustaining a knee injury and that has complicated matters.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg reports that United have not given up hopes of signing Sabitzer permanently in the summer.

Plettenberg says, “Bayern’s price valuation for him [Sabitzer] is up to €25m in summer. Contract running out in 2025.”

“Manchester United is still interested in signing him permanently.”

“But at this stage there is no development in talks or negotiations because of the club‘s ownership which is still uncertain.”

Plettenberg adds, “Priority for ManUtd: 1.) Central defender and striker 2.) Central Midfielder.”

Before getting injured, Sabitzer made 18 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

He scored three goals, including a sensational first-half brace in the Europa League first-leg quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

Sabitzer has managed one assist.

In the past, the 29-year-old has not shied away from declaring his wish to remain at United beyond the expiry of his loan spell.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Sabitzer was a bit-part player who was not guaranteed to start games.

At United, he has got a new lease of life. Last week, Fabrizio Romano relayed that despite what happens with Sabitzer, United are still keen on signing another midfielder.

An end to the takeover situation should hopefully set things on the Sabitzer front in motion.



