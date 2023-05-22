Marc Guehi: Liverpool join Manchester United in queue for Crystal Palace defender



Liverpool have joined the race for Crystal Palace defender and Manchester United target Marc Guehi.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Guehi, who has also attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur.

It was relayed that Palace do not intend to part with Guehi’s services for anything less than £50 million – a similar amount to that the Red Devils paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United have already made inquiries about Guehi’s situation and potential availability.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool have Guehi on their radar but the Merseyside club could be put off by his price tag.

“Liverpool have joined the lengthening queue of clubs keen on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.”

“Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 22-year-old England International, who could cost as much as £50 million.”

Simon Jones adds, “Jurgen Klopp’s side may not have the budget to bid for Guehi, however, as they prioritise midfield reinforcements this summer.”

Over the weekend, it was detailed that Liverpool are closing in on a transfer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool are nearing an agreement over personal terms with Mac Allister.

As per The Mail, Palace will only decide on the futures of players like Guehi once the new manager is appointed.

Roy Hodgson, who took over from Patrick Vieira this season, has overseen an upturn in form and the Eagles are now guaranteed to finish comfortably within the mid-table positions.

Guehi’s current contract at Selhurst Park expires in 2026, but Palace, aware of the heavy interest in the 22-year-old, may be tempted to cash in on the player this summer.







