Mateo Mejia set to sign a new contract at Manchester United



Manchester United academy starlet Mateo Mejia is set to sign a new contract with the club.

The news comes after the winger started to train with the first-team squad following the injury to Marcus Rashford last month.

Erik ten Hag has been keen to involve youngsters as much as possible with many getting the opportunity during friendlies.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Sam Murray had signed a new deal following his experience in the first team during the winter training camp.

According to The Sun, despite injury problems, Mejia is keen on the long term project at OId Trafford and the club could offer him a new deal.

If he signs a new contract, he would be shipped out on loan with Man United hoping the Under-20’s World Cup helps generate some interest in the player.

The 20-year-old joined the club from Spanish side Real Zaragoza in 2019 and has been rather impressive despite missing a large chunk of seasons.

Alejandro Garnacho recently signed a new long-term deal at the club following his emergence as a first-team player. Last season, he was part of the Youth FA Cup winning squad and it was clear to see that he had a future at the club.

After impressing Ten Hag during the pre-season campaign, the winger saw himself promoted to the first-team squad permanently.

Other youngsters set to be rewarded with new deals are Amad and Facundo Pellistri, with talks set to continue over the next couple of weeks.

Mejia has played a total of 1041 minutes in the Premier League 2 for United this season. He has scored two and assisted four goals across 15 appearances and will be hoping to move up to senior football next year.

It remains yet to be seen whether he will move on loan to an English club or gain experience elsewhere in Europe.

There is no doubt that he is part of the long-term project that could see many more of the academy stars join the first-team across the next couple of seasons.







