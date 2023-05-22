Nottingham Forest preparing £30 million bid for Dean Henderson of Man United



Nottingham Forest are preparing a £30 Million bid for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a new report.

According to the MEN,“It is understood Henderson, who has spent all season on loan at the City Ground, was informed of Forest’s intention after they secured their Premier League status with a 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday.

“Forest are prepared to do a deal for up to £30million for Henderson, 26, and have also indicated the salary they would be prepared to offer.”

Henderson is currently on £100,000 per week at United according to spotrac.com.

Forest have been covering that and are likely to match or even better it, having shelled out £200k a week for another United academy graduate, Jesse Lingard, last summer.

For his own part, Henderson is said to be keen to stay at the City Ground, even though David de Gea‘s recent form at United and ongoing contract uncertainty has opened the door for a potential United return.

Many believe Henderson has burned his bridges at Old Trafford after an ill-advised rant accusing former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of broken promises and blocking a loan move last season.

According to the 26 year old, Solskjaer had promised he would be the starting keeper at United in the summer of 2021.

It seemed to have smoothed the waters after David de Gea was chosen ahead of Henderson for the 2021 Europa League quarter finals onward, despite Henderson having kept goal in all the previous rounds. United went on to lose the final 11-10 in the penalty shootout, with De Gea failing to save a single shot before missing his own.

However, Henderson missed the start of the season with long Covid and De Gea regained his place.

Henderson was not then allowed to leave on loan in January 2022.

If the Englishman does leave, United will be losing a quality player but £30 million could go a long way to finding a replacement, with the likes of FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen and Brentford’s David Raya among the long list of potential additions linked to the club.







