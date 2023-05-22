OGC Nice fans involved in protests with captain Dante critical of INEOS’ handling of club affairs



Manchester United are currently embroiled in the middle of a takeover process that is taking forever and will clearly hamper Erik ten Hag and his transfer plans.

The Glazers are still deliberating over whether they will sell the club and the process that was supposed to be wrapped up within the first quarter is expected to ramble on till the summer at least.

The two bidders who are vying for complete control of varying degrees are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

While the INEOS chairman is open to keeping on the Glazers as minority stakeholders without voting powers before booting them out completely in the future, the Sheikh is eyeing a 100% buy-out.

Nice in turmoil? Dante unhappy with affairs

While the Qatari bid has received a lot of widespread criticism for its attempts at sportswashing, INEOS have also had to face their fair share of criticism.

Ratcliffe-owned Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are likely to finish in the top-half of the league but skipper Dante has criticised the club’s transfer planning which he feels has not helped the club reach greater heights.

According to an interview the Brazilian gave in the mixed zone post their game against Toulouse, the club have not always been true to their words.

The British billionaire had promised the club’s supporters that he wanted Nice to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title.

Currently 9th, the former Bayern Munich said, “I think at some point you have to be clear in what you’re saying. To maintain a project, maybe you need to speak less about objectives and work in silence to create an environment of competitors.

“Because the expectation is even bigger, and then after, people are frustrated,” he was quoted as saying by L’Équipe (via GFNF).

Most of the centre-back’s complaints were regarding the transfer policy of the club which has not allowed for continuity with constant changes hampering the squad’s ability to adhere to the playing style of the coach.

“The best thing to do is to prepare as quickly as possible for next season in order to start it well. Do you remember how many players came in at the end of the transfer window last summer? Six left, six arrived.

It’s difficult in these conditions. Simply, we mustn’t make the same errors. When the coach (Lucien Favre) arrived, we said in two years that we would always be in the Champions League. It doesn’t work like that. Ligue 1 is very difficult.

Fans unhappy with INEOS’ way of handling the club

“We lost 10 players, 10 arrived. The teams in the semi-finals of big competitions play together for three, four years. We changed everything last summer. There is a lack of coherence somewhere. I am sorry to say that.

“To be more concrete, how many players have been consistent this season? The response is simple. A competitive team has 12, 13, 14 players at the top level.”

The Nice fans made their discontent felt on Sunday as the Allianz Riviera was not full with the two major Ultras groups going on strike during the match.

The Populaire Sud announced that they would go on strike first before the North Side joined the movement in what was the largest display of supporter discontent of the INEOS regime.

United fans are keeping an eye on both bidders and how they plan to go about things should they be given the keys to the kingdom.



