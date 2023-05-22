Roberto de Zerbi admits Brighton to lose players amid Man United interest in Moises Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has once again admitted that his side must brace itself for departures, with Manchester United target Moises Caicedo among the players linked with a move away.

“Now we have to organise the new squad for the new season,” De Zerbi said after Brighton’s win over Southampton on Sunday. I don’t think we need too many new players, but we have to compete in the Europa League and in the Premier League, because it will be tougher for sure.

“I think we lose some big players but it’s right, because they deserve to play for other teams with bigger targets. We have to be ready to bring in some more big players, within the policy of the club. We have to arrive ready to compete in four competitions.”

As for Caicedo, the Brighton midfielder is desperate to play in the Champions League.

Speaking to SER last month (quotes via Manchester Evening News), the World Cup star said: “What I want to do now is to win titles and listen to the Champions League anthem, it’s my next step. I might even cry when I hear it.”

With Man United needing just one point from their last two matches – both are which are at home – the Red Devils can be reasonably confident that they will be in a position to offer Caicedo his dream next season.

And according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Caicedo could be at the centre of a bidding war this summer despite his signing of a new deal a couple of months ago.

“Told Caicedo is “high on the list” of at least three other Premier League clubs,” he tweeted earlier. “Arsenal had two bids rejected in January – latest worth £70m. Caicedo since signed new contract but De Zerbi admits he could leave in summer.”

Man United are bound to be among the interested parties, given they have been linked with Caicedo for months – even as far back as last summer. Their chances could also be boosted by Arsenal seemingly turning their attentions toward Declan Rice, with Sheth claiming that the Gunners will launch a bid in the next month.

“Internal talks continue at Arsenal over Declan Rice,” he said. “Formal bid expected at end of season. West Ham won’t stand in his way PROVIDED asking price met.”

And with Liverpool close to a full agreement on personal terms over Alexis Mac Allister, the list of clubs able to afford a race for Caicedo is beginning to look a lot shorter.

As reported by The Peoples Person two weeks ago, Brighton would be willing to do business over the Ecuador star at around the £80m-mark.

That is a figure that might prompt some departures from United as the club look to raise funds to continue Ten Hag’s rebuild. Clarity in terms of an conclusion to the ongoing takeover saga would also be a huge boost to the Red Devils’ chances of landing Moises Caicedo.

Along with the dynamic midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, Evan Ferguson, and Karou Mitoma have been linked with moves away. As previously mentioned, Mac Allister looks set for Liverpool. In the cases of Ferguson and Mitoma, one would imagine they will stay at Brighton for another year at least, having only broken into the team in the last handful of months.







