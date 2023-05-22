Unhappy Victor Lindelof could seek summer move with Inter Milan waiting in the wings



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had to deal with a mini defensive crisis at the worst possible time with his first-choice centre-back pairing ruled out just before Europa League and Premier League key clashes.

Without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, the Dutchman was forced to pick club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for the return leg against Sevilla.

Maguire’s disastrous show on the night meant he has yet to start a game since but the Swede has been impressive when paired with left-back Luke Shaw.

Lindelof has shone under pressure

Now with the French World Cup winner back, United have kept two clean sheets on the trot and the Sweden international has been one of the standout performers, especially in the win over Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old has now started seven games in the league on the trot, the most he has started consecutively with only two starts coming back-to-back earlier.

Despite an impressive resurgence in form, it is clear to see that the former Benfica ace is third-choice behind the World Cup winners and he might have reservations about this role going forward.

And as per Inter Live, that is what Inter Milan are looking to take advantage of in the summer. The Nerazzurri are eyeing a new centre-back with Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta the preferred choice.

But it might be difficult to prise him away due to the asking price and the team from Milan are looking at alternatives, with Lindelof high on that list.

The report mentions that Inter had asked for a loan deal for the Swedish star in January but were rebuffed but he could be more amenable to a starting role in Italy next season.

Inter eyeing move for unhappy Lindelof

“Ausilio’s dream, on the other hand, is to reach Lindelof. The Nerazzurri director treated the Swedish defender at Manchester United in the last hours of the winter transfer market, when Skriniar could have moved to PSG six months in advance.

“Inter had offered a loan, and United had spades. Now, however, Lidelof is quite dissatisfied in Manchester, given the scarce use of him and could therefore press for being sold.”

The United defender’s current contract expires in 2024 but the club do have the option of triggering a one-year extension if they choose to. He is valued at €15million according to Transfermarkt.

Ideally, Maguire should be the one to make way as Lindelof has shown he can handle the pressure whenever called upon. But the player himself might have other ideas.



