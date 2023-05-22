Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili likely to be sold with Man United linked



Valencia goalkeeper and Manchester United target Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to leave the Mestalla at the end of the season.

Mamardashvili has been linked to United in the recent past, with the Red Devils looking to sign someone to either compete with or replace David de Gea.

Time and time again this season, De Gea has proven he simply does not possess the skill set to complement Erik ten Hag’s style of play, which requires a goalkeeper to be good with their feet and play out from the back.

It is for this reason that United were said to be keen on Mamardashvili in a possible £45 million deal.

Mamardashvili proved his worth again on Sunday evening for Valencia in a 1-0 victory against Real Madrid. The game was, however, overshadowed by racist abuse by the Valencia fans aimed at Vinicius Jr.

Mamardashvili himself got into a heated fight with Vincius Jr, which triggered a series of events that led to the Brazilian winger being unfairly sent off.

For his part in the brawl, the Valencia shot-stopper was only shown a yellow card.

David Ornstein reports about Mamardashvili, “The 21-year-old is likely to leave the Mestalla this summer … with clubs such as Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Porto monitoring his progress.

“Mamardashvili’s priority is to secure a No 1 spot and he would not countenance moving to be a back-up keeper.

“He has a buy-out clause of €100million ($108m) but there is recognition from all parties that he might be able to leave for less, although nothing has been confirmed yet.”

As per The Athletic, the 22-year-old’s agency is in talks with Valencia about his future.

The player’s contract expires in 2027.







