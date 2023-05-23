Anthony Martial facing axe after outburst vs AFC Bournemouth



Shortly before the hour-mark in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, Anthony Martial was substituted.

Clearly displeased, the Frenchman subsequently looked to the heavens, shook his head, and stormed off down the tunnel.

And The Sun now reports that the player’s outburst has been deemed the final straw for Martial, who has endured a difficult campaign.

United’s number nine has scored just eight goals in 28 appearances this season, although he has only made the starting eleven in 16 of those matches.

Martial’s fitness has been a huge problem this term, with numerous injuries seeing him unavailable for selection altogether at various stages of the campaign.

And with the reaction against Bournemouth undermining the striker’s attitude, The Sun claims the club are now keen to move Martial on, with Erik ten Hag wanting him out.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery maintains an interest in the player, and the Midlands club could offer an escape on loan with an option to buy.

But whether the Villains make a move for Martial or not, it seems highly unlikely that it will have anything to do with the centre forward’s response to being subbed against Bournemouth.

The player was back with his teammates on the bench moments later, as confirmed by the manager himself.

“I think he played well, he returned to the bench, he’s OK,” Ten Hag told talkSPORT. “I think he just shot into the dressing room, I don’t know what you want to make from it.”

Contrary to The Sun’s report, it would appear that Ten Hag has no complaints with Anthony Martial, either for his performance or his reaction.

Manchester United will be looking to sign a new striker in the summer, but given their lack of options up front, there is every chance Martial remains a Red Devil for the time being.







