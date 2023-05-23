Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby “monitored” by Manchester United



Manchester United are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the summer window.

That is according to Florian Plettenberg, who claims that Man United’s interest contingent on the club’s ongoing takeover saga.

The Sky Germany journalist took to Twitter to break the news earlier today.

“News #Diaby: He‘s on the list of @NUFC but understand that it was not advanced in the last months,” he said.

“@ManUtd is monitoring his situation instead and confirmed. Next steps depend on the club‘s ownership. #MUFC

“Bayer‘s price valuation between €70-80m. Contract until 2025. Key player for Alonso.”

Moussa Diaby is an exciting forward, blessed with incredible pace and plenty of skill.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is comfortable across the frontline and on either flank but, given his left-footedness, he often finds himself playing off the right wing, where he offers more of a goal threat.

In that position, Diaby forms an excellent partnership with right back Jeremie Frimpong, another Man United target. As reported by The Peoples Person last week.

Between the two of them, Leverkusen often line up with a frightening amount of speed on their right-hand side.

Both have has very productive seasons to boot, with 14 goals and nine assists provided by Diaby and nine goals and nine assists from Frimpong.

Given United have eleven goals and six assists combined between Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, and Antony, with a further goal from Jadon Sancho when playing on the right, the Bundesliga pair’s numbers could be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.







