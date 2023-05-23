Brandon Williams’ Manchester United career set to end with Fiorentina eyeing summer move



Manchester United are expected to have a limited summer transfer budget after last year’s exorbitant splurge with most of that expected to be spent on acquiring a top-class centre-forward.

The club will be required to sell players in order to supplement the budget and allow Erik ten Hag the best possible chance to bring in more players.

Quite a few stars are expected to be moved on with most of them from the defensive department. Loan stars Eric Bailly and Alex Telles will be among the first to depart along with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Brandon Williams linked to Fiorentina

Club captain Harry Maguire‘s time is also expected to come to an end and he could be joined by academy graduate Brandon Williams if Tuttomercatoweb are to be believed.

The report states that Serie A side Fiorentina have emerged as a shock destination for the full-back, who would initially arrive on loan with an obligation to buy.

“New name for the left wing of Fiorentina. We are talking about Brandon Williams, Manchester United’s left-back, who was out for the whole season due to a long injury which prevented him from making it through after an excellent season at Norwich.

“The defender would arrive on loan with the right of redemption – set at five million euros – and would renew previously with United as it expires on June 30, 2024. He earns over one million euros a year,” the report mentioned.

The 22-year-old suffered an unfortunate long-term injury that prevented him from taking part in pre-season with the new manager and he subsequently was unavailable for 149 days.

Ideally, the versatile defender would have been expected to be a part of Ten Hag’s inaugural pre-season squad after his impressive loan spell with then-Premier League side Norwich.

Williams could not quite cut it at Old Trafford despite promising beginning

But since his return from injury, the United star has managed to make only one five-minute competitive appearance for the first-team which came in the Carabao Cup against Burnley back in December.

He made his debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019/20 and has played both on the left and right of defence.

In total, Williams has represented the Red Devils 51 times, scoring once and assisting thrice.

He was once earmarked for the top by his then manager as well as Gary Neville but intense competition and injuries have not helped and it would be best if he goes on get regular minutes somewhere else.



