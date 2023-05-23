Casemiro and Raphael Varane send messages of support to Vinicius Jr



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has sent a strong message of support to former Real Madrid teammate and fellow Brazilian Vinicus Jr following the racist abuse the winger suffered on Sunday.

As Real Madrid played Valencia at the Mestalla, Vinicius was subject to vile racist chants from opposition fans.

He tried to show the referee which Valencia supporters he believed were abusing him but his appeals fell on deaf ears.

An altercation with Valencia players later ensued on the pitch that ended with Vinicius getting unfairly sent off in what was clearly a daunting and emotionally draining match for the 22-year-old.

Since then, the footballing world has come together to express solidarity and support for the Real Madrid star.

Several high-profile footballers and legends of the game have publicly condemned what happened and have called for radical action to be taken.

This is not the first time Vinicius has been at the receiving end of a barrage of racist abuse while playing in away La Liga games. It has been a recurring theme all season.

Casemiro, who played 116 times with Vinicius during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, took to social media to defend Vinicius.

The United number 18 wrote, “I feel disappointed and very sad to see, ashamed, how episodes of racism with my team-mate Vinicius Junior are repeated. We cannot continue to tolerate this problem that transcends sport, affects the whole of society and goes unpunished.”

“Public condemnation is not enough, punishment is necessary. La Liga must urgently take exemplary measures, because these repeated incidents of racism tarnish the image not only of Spanish football, but also of all world football.”

“And the feeling must be unanimous: zero tolerance!”

Me sinto decepcionado e muito triste ao ver, envergonhado, como se repetem episódios de racismo com meu companheiro de Seleção Vinícius Junior. Não podemos continuar tolerando esse problema que transcende o esporte, afeta toda a sociedade e segue impune. Não basta uma… pic.twitter.com/Xkx0LL0Aht — Casemiro (@Casemiro) May 22, 2023

Like Casemiro, former Real Madrid man Raphael Varane did not mince his words in his clarion call for punitive action to be taken against those responsible for the disgusting scenes at the Mestalla.

Jadon Sancho also issued a message of support to Vinicius. Sancho wrote, “We are all behind you brother!”



