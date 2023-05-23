Dusan Vlahovic race hotting up as Man United target draws interest from La Liga



Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with Manchester United for several months, as Erik ten Hag looks to add a quality centre forward to his side.

The Red Devils have clearly lacked firepower this season, with the perennially injured Anthony Martial proving unreliable.

On-loan Wout Weghorst has impressed with his work ethic, but his return of three goals in 29 appearances underlines his lack of quality.

Having creating more big chances in the Premier League than Arsenal this season, United can feel somewhat aggrieved to be sitting only a paltry goal difference of eleven, pointing to a desperate need for a new centre forward.

Vlahovic would certainly add some much-needed goal threat to the side, given his excellent combination of strength, speed, and shooting ability.

But any attempt to lure the Serbian star to Old Trafford will come with difficulties, with Fichajes reporting that two La Liga clubs are keen on the Juventus hitman.

Both Atletico and Real Madrid are said to be keen on the striker, and have been buoyed by Bayern Munich withdrawal from the race.

The Bavarian giants are in the market for a new striker as well, but Fichajes claim that Vlahovic holds no interest for them.

Also lurking are Chelsea, although Fabrizio Romano recently dashed claims that Todd Boehly has already submitted an offer.

At the heart of it all, Juventus Francesco Calvo denies any intention of selling Vlahovic, telling DAZN, “I can say that Dušan Vlahović is NOT for sale. We’re so happy of his commitment, we trust him for the future.”

The outcome of Juve’s Capital Gains hearing has seen The Old Lady receive a 10-points deduction in Serie A, making Champions League football next season an impossibility. As it stands, the Italian giants stand to be without European football of any kind.

And as discussed by The Peoples Person, a number of players could be looking for a way out. Whether Dusan Vlahovic remains one of them – and whether Manchester United are a likely destination – remains to be seen.







