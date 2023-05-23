Intermediaries have approached Manchester United regarding Neymar deal



Manchester United’s hunt for an elite goalscorer has been well-publicised but it took a sensational turn on Monday with Neymar’s name thrown into the ring.

The Peoples Person covered a sensational L’Equipe report which stated that out of all clubs vying for the Brazilian superstar’s signature, United are the best placed.

It was claimed that United superstar and compatriot Casemiro was trying to persuade the Paris Saint-Germain star to ditch Ligue 1 and join him at Old Trafford.

Mixed reports coming in regarding United’s move for Neymar

Neymar would cost a bomb in terms of both a transfer fee and wages with the former Barcelona man said to be earning a whopping €1,083,846 per week according to Capology.

He is valued at €70million as per Transfermarkt and United cannot afford to pay both and hence a loan deal with United covering the full wage was also mooted as an option.

Manchester United aren’t pursuing a deal for Neymar. Not the current regime anyway. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 22, 2023

While ESPN journalists completely debunked the report, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed the current scenario regarding the potential transfer.

“Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from PSG. They are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about his potential availability.

“While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target,” the journalist tweeted.

Neymar deal makes little sense

Despite concerns over the off-field circus surrounding the Brazilian, his quality on the pitch remains unparalleled.

He has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season with 18 goals and 17 assists to his name in that time. He has a stellar goal involvement ratio of one every 67 minutes.

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from PSG. They are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about his potential availability. While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 23, 2023

But his injury record is abysmal with the 31-year-old being out of action for a mammoth 139 days this campaign.

After what United have faced with Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent past, a move for the Brazil international makes very little sporting sense and something Erik ten Hag will surely have a say about.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

