Lazio sporting director drops major hint over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s future



Manchester United are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League but manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need to strengthen in key areas if his team are to compete for the biggest prizes.

Multiple midfielders have suffered long-term injuries at the same time like Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer has also been ruled out for the season recently.

Add to it three separate suspensions suffered by Casemiro and the lack of quality alternatives for the Brazilian and the Dane, it is easy to see why the United boss wants to bring in a new midfielder in the summer.

United need another quality midfielder

The Red Devils have naturally been linked with every midfielder under the Sun and long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio has once again found a mention via Corrieredellosport.

The Serbian’s current deal expires in 2024 and he could be available for a cut-price deal.

Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare has provided an update on his situation.

“For everyone’s good, we will sit down at the table to clarify this matter. What I said about me also applies to him, he has a very strong, important bond.

Lazio director Tare on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic contract expiring in June 2024: "We will meet soon to discuss the situation. Anything can happen, it's also possible for Sergej to be sold to another club". 🚨🔵🇷🇸 "He likes and respects the club, coach and president". pic.twitter.com/TTAOhsZ4Nt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

“The boy has a really great esteem and affection for the club and coach. Anything can happen, it can even happen that at the end of the season he will be sold to another club.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the move?

“I think Sergej might have the possibility to go elsewhere, but he still has a contract with us,” the sporting director was quoted as saying by Sky and Sportitalia.

It is easy to see why the 28-year-old is so much in demand. He has nine goals and eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions and he can play all across the midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic is currently valued at €60million but he could be available for a lot less considering his contract situation.

A lot of clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are interested while AC Milan are also observing the situation closely.



