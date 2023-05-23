Luciano Spalletti’s imminent Napoli departure could be Man United’s big break in Victor Osimhen chase



Manchester United could be handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Luciano Spalletti close to an exit from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen is on United’s transfer wishlist, with Erik ten Hag keen to secure the services of a world-class goalscorer.

The Osimhen deal has largely been billed as difficult to get over the line, primarily due to the astronomical transfer fee the Nigerian would command and also because of his public utterances that he wants to remain in Naples.

Back in March, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Osimhen’s comments regarding remaining at Napoli and working with Spalletti.

The two have struck a close relationship. Under Spalletti’s stewardship, Napoli have won the Scudetto and Osimhen is winning the race for the league’s golden boot.

Osimhen laid bare his wish to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for many years. On Spalletti, the striker said, “I like him because he has the same kind of mentality as me: he doesn’t believe it’s done until it’s really done. And he passed it on to the whole locker room. We’re working even harder in training, as if we have to save ourselves.”

“This is the key, the secret, the mentality of the whole team.”

However, things could rapidly change if a report by Fabrizio Romano is anything to go by.

The Italian journalist and transfer expert relays that Spalletti is close to leaving Napoli.

Romano says, “Luciano Spalletti is seriously considering to leave Napoli at the end of the season. It’s concrete possibility, as Napoli are exploring options for replacement.”

After Napoli’s 3-1 win against Inter Milan on Sunday, Spalletti told the press, “The decision has been made [to leave the club], we’re just waiting to communicate that.”

Whether this changes Osimhen’s initial stance or gives United an advantage in their transfer pursuit remains to be seen.

Last month, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that he wants to keep Osimhen as a reward to Spalletti for his remarkable job this season.

De Laurentiis said he would retain Osimhen’s services to keep the Napoli boss happy.

United could exploit a falling out between the Napoli president and Spalletti.

Meanwhile, reliable reporter Florian Plettenberg states that Chelsea are still pushing for Osimhen.

The Blues are prepared to offer up to €110m. De Laurentiis wants €150m, according to Plettenberg.

The fact that Chelsea cannot offer Champions League football is also a huge hindrance for the London club.

United must stay alive to Osimhen’s situation amidst the uncertainty surrounding Spalletti’s tenure. If an opportunity presents itself, the Red Devils need to be ready to pounce and get Ten Hag the striker he wants.







