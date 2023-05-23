Man United ‘closely monitoring’ Lille’s exciting French Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Manchester United are interested in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, according to reports from France.

Links between the 21-year old and United have surfaced after being reported by Ignazio Genuardi, former chief editor of Foot365, via Twitter.

Genuardi’s tweet goes on to mention the Frenchman’s ‘remarkable performances’ for the Ligue 1 club during this current campaign.

Auteur de prestations remarquées sous les couleurs de #Lille, #Chevalier a notamment tapé dans l’œil des recruteurs de #Manchester #United. Les Red Devils suivent de près les performances du gardien nordiste. #Mercato #LOSC — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) May 23, 2023

It is claimed that Chevalier ‘caught the eye’ of Red Devils scouts and as a result they are now ‘closely monitoring’ the situation.

David De Gea‘s career at Old Trafford is still in limbo with the Spaniard’s current contract expiring at the end of June as things stand.

United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on Premier League Golden Glove winner De Gea staying in Manchester despite a series of high-profile mistakes this season.

Currently there are no further indications that United are looking to sign Chevalier, who signed a contract extension in January 2023 that is set to keep him at Lille until 2027.

There is also little evidence at this stage to suggest the French side are interested in selling their player this summer.

Chevalier is a prime example of a player who has risen through the ranks of France’s youth football system after spending the previous season on loan at Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Since returning to Lille last summer, Chevalier has appeared 34 times during the current campaign, conceding 34 goals and registering an impressive 12 clean sheets.

According to Transfermarkt.com, the keeper is valued at €10m, having made a significant impact since his senior debut only two years ago.

However, if he continues to impress then Lille would likely be looking to ask for a much greater amount, with young Chevalier already having amassed nearly 60 first team appearances.







