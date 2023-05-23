Manchester United eighth dirtiest team in Premier League this season

Manchester United’s marathon season is coming to a close, with one point needed from their final two games, to finish in the top four.

Champions League qualification was the target for Erik ten Hag in his first season at the club and he will expect to get over the line, with two home games left to play.

The Dutch boss has also over seen a much needed culture change at Old Trafford, with United looking much more of a tighter ship under his tutelage.

Player attitudes on and off the pitch have noticeably improved and Ten Hag’s no nonsense approach has shone in his players.

Summer signings Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, in particular, underlined the kind of personality Ten Hag wants in his side from the off.

The South Americans have added a winning mentality and badly needed bite to United’s first team.

As reported by The Mirror, United’s fire on the pitch has led them to joint eighth in the table for yellow and red cards this season.

With one point given for a yellow and two for a red, United have so far amassed a total of 80 booking points (76 yellow/4 red).

Casemiro was responsible for each of the two dismissals, both at home against Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively.

Wolves are topping the ‘dirty list’ with a combined total of 96 points, almost 10 clear of Leeds in second, with 87.

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, West Ham have been technically the cleanest team in the league this season, chalking up just 43 points, purely from yellow cards alone.

Six teams have, so far, avoided a red card; West Ham, Arsenal, Brighton, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

United’s mid table ranking won’t worry Ten Hag, who demands maximum desire from his players and will expect them to take that steel into next season as they attempt a charge for the title.