Home » Manchester United eighth dirtiest team in Premier League this season

Manchester United eighth dirtiest team in Premier League this season

by Conner Botterill
written by Conner Botterill

Manchester United’s marathon season is coming to a close, with one point needed from their final two games, to finish in the top four.

Champions League qualification was the target for Erik ten Hag in his first season at the club and he will expect to get over the line, with two home games left to play.

The Dutch boss has also over seen a much needed culture change at Old Trafford, with United looking much more of a tighter ship under his tutelage.

Player attitudes on and off the pitch have noticeably improved and Ten Hag’s no nonsense approach has shone in his players.

Summer signings Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, in particular, underlined the kind of personality Ten Hag wants in his side from the off.

The South Americans have added a winning mentality and badly needed bite to United’s first team.

As reported by The Mirror, United’s fire on the pitch has led them to joint eighth in the table for yellow and red cards this season.

With one point given for a yellow and two for a red, United have so far amassed a total of 80 booking points (76 yellow/4 red).

Casemiro was responsible for each of the two dismissals, both at home against Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively.

Wolves are topping the ‘dirty list’ with a combined total of 96 points, almost 10 clear of Leeds in second, with 87.

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, West Ham have been technically the cleanest team in the league this season, chalking up just 43 points, purely from yellow cards alone.

Six teams have, so far, avoided a red card; West Ham, Arsenal, Brighton, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

United’s mid table ranking won’t worry Ten Hag, who demands maximum desire from his players and will expect them to take that steel into next season as they attempt a charge for the title.

Latest Top Stories...

OGC Nice fans involved in protests with captain...

Edwin Van der Sar faces backlash from his...

Gary Neville gives his surprise verdict on Manchester...

David De Gea will finally get his testimonial...

Harry Redknapp reminds fans of Manchester United legacy...

David Moyes set to step down after Europa...