Manchester United eyeing 2024 move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

Manchester United’s hunt for a world class number nine is gathering pace as the transfer window fast approaches.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the two high-profile names linked with the task of spearheading Erik ten Hag’s attack next season.

With goals at a premium this campaign, United’s need for a deadly marksman is imperative if Ten Hag wants to build on his impressive first season in charge.

However, the club also have one eye on the future and should be keeping an eye on some of the most promising young stars emerging in the Premier League.

United have strong traditions in nurturing the best talents in the country before turning them into superstars.

As reported by Sky Sports, one man United have their eyes on to continue that particular trend is Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.

United and Tottenham are believed to be laying the foundations to sign the Republic of Ireland international in the summer of 2024.

The 18-year-old has impressed in his first season in the top flight of English football, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Erik ten Hag has earmarked Ferguson as the man to potentially lead the line long-term at Old Trafford, once he has steadied the ship with a guarantee of goals for next season.

The Dutch boss also has a reputation for getting the best out of young players and United will be hoping this will persuade Ferguson to come to Manchester should they come calling.

Having recently signed a contract extension with Brighton, Ferguson will command a decent fee if he continues his current trajectory.

His price tag will no doubt determine how quickly he moves from the South Coast but it will surely be a matter of time before he is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country.



